MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old female was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon in Marshall after being found unresponsive in a car.

Marshall police responded to a call for service after the female was found, and the Marshall Fire Department was dispatched and a detective in the area responded to the Olive Street scene.

“The female was immediately transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall where she was pronounced dead,” according to police.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.