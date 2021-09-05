Minority Health Task Force hosts vaccination clinic in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Minority Health Task Force held a vaccination clinic in Smith County.

They held their Saving Our City event at St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler and created a place for the youth to get vaccinated.

The group was primarily focused on the African American and Hispanic communities.

Leaders at the event said the Delta variant played a big part in having this clinic.

“Because of the delta variant running rampant in our communities, we wanted to make an effort with our local hip hop station 102.7 to help us to encourage (children) ages 12 and up to come out and get the vaccination,” Derrick Choice, the organizer of the event said.

Before getting their shot, everyone was asked to sign up at the front.

The minority health task force worked with Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance and with Black Nurses Rock Tyler.