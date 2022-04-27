NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nearly one year ago, we brought you along the journey of one former East Texas college student whose life was forever changed in the summer of 2020.

Margo Naranjo, a former student of Steven F. Austin State University remains in a vegetative state after a car wreck near the campus. Her family received global attention after taking their faith to Facebook asking God to “wake up Margo.”

“These are the angels that God has sent to us to get through this journey. Body of Christ is the Word made flesh, but mostly it’s really about the cross.” Mike Naranjo, Margo’s Father

Since that night, Margo’s family has clung to prayer, asking for a miracle.

On June 16th of 2020, Margo’s parent’s got the phone call from Nacogdoches PD, unaware of the specific details of their daughter’s injuries. “We had no idea the extent of the injuries at that time … the extent of her injuries were so severe they couldn’t treat her, said Mike.

The wreck left Margo’s Volkswagen unrecognizable.

Margo lied in a coma for several weeks after her accident. Doctors recommended “Comfort Care” to Margo’s family. “Little did I realize that was a euphemism for let your daughter die and let’s make it as peaceful as possible,” said Mike.

He and Cathy knew without a doubt, that it was far too early to make the decision.

Today, Margo continues to strive for recovery, suffering damage to her brain. She works to mend the damage with hours upon hours of physical therapy each day.

