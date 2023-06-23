NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Margo Naranjo was in college at SFA when she was hit by a driver. She now lies in a vegetative state. Today, the man accused of causing that crash, Zachary Cleveland was in court along with Margo’s family.

Zachary Cleveland pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

It is a second-degree felony and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

“I thought it was honorable that he just pled guilty, he’s owning what he did and I think that’s wonderful, it shows some character in him,” said good friend to Margo, Megan Dodson.

Margo’s best friend shared how the sentencing made her feel.

“God is perfectly just but I can’t say how long I think someone should be punished for, but I think that accountability is important and he’s being held accountable,” said Margo’s best friend, Taylor Leonard

This was an emotional and anticipated moment because it was the first time the family saw or heard from Cleveland.

“Disappointing that someone could cause so much pain and not check in, not to ask, ‘I’m sorry,’ not to ask to be forgiven and not to see how Margo was doing,” said Margo’s father, Mike Naranjo.

Mike Naranjo was able to express what he’s wanted to say for the past three years.

“I wanted him to know that his actions altered drastically all of our lives in not a great way and hopefully that sinks in, so he can be an advocate for change,” said Naranjo.

The family hosts nightly prayers for Margo’s health and strength for their family, leading to Margo’s dad forgiving Cleveland.

“At this point, we can’t fix what’s broken, it’s already happened and I want him to move forward with his life,” said Naranjo.

Margo’s father invited him to their home to see Margo, hoping Cleveland will do the right thing even when it’s hard.

“I want to give Margo the opportunity to forgive him and the grace that she could experience by her forgiving him,” said Naranjo.

The family is praying Cleveland learns, grows and ultimately changes.

Margo’s father says over the three years, Margo has more life in her eyes, but there isn’t any progress with her motor skills. Please continue to keep the families in your prayers for a Miracle for Margo.