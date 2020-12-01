Miracle twins to light Tyler Christmas tree during ceremony Thursday

Twins Emma and Lily Bush to light the city of Tyler Christmas tree.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will hold a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday to light its Christmas Tree on the downtown square.

Emma and Lily Bush, the 2021 Miracle Children representing the Children’s Miracle Network and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, will light the tree.

The daughters of Ashley and Garrett Bush were born at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital after only 28 weeks. They weighed only 2.6 pounds and 2.9 pounds and were placed in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The babies spent nearly three months in the hospital where they were treated for various health issues before being released.

Tyler Parks and Recreation staff members have decorated the 20-foot Leyland Cypress tree with thousands of lights.

The city acquired the tree from Merkert Tree Farm in Beckville.