MIRACLES FOR MASON: Winter storm postpones surgery for East Texas toddler in ATV accident

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – The winter storm this week forced surgery to be canceled for an East Texas boy that was injured in an ATV accident more than a year ago.

The road to recovery for four-year-old Mason Matchett has been long, but he’s not doing it alone. The toddler suffered a traumatic brain injury back on December 26, 2019, and is still fighting for his life.

“He couldn’t breathe, he was kind of crushed underneath it. “He ended up having to get a feeding tube, a trach tube to be able to breathe and be stable.” Candice Matchett, Mason’s Mother

His mother, Candice Matchett, says that the family is still making changes to support Mason’s needs. Some neccessities include:

A special hospital bed

24/7 supervision

Pulse ox machine

Ventilator

Feeding machine

Despite the challenges, Matchett says the family has a routine down and that they have an even better support system.

“Everybody asks me, all the time, how do you do it? How do you do it? I’m like well we have a great team, first off, and then you just wake up every day knowing that it’s just something that you have to do.” Candice Matchett

More than 10,000 people are following his journey by keeping up with the Miracles for Mason Facebook page.

The family is selling merchandise, such as t-shirts, masks, and bracelets along with accepting donations that will help pay for his upcoming surgery.

Mason is in need of a baclofen pump surgery, a procedure that inserts a pump under is skin, through his abdomen, along with a catheter to his spine. This sends medicine directly to where it is needed most.

“We’re hoping that this kind of targets those muscles, and helps him to relax which is causing him a lot of pain right now and it’s causing his hips to be dislocated. He’s progressing every week especially over the last like 3 months he’s really starting to take off. He’s starting to respond to commands, he’s moving his arms and legs more, you can ask him questions and he tries to answer the best he can.” Candice Matchett

Matchett’s message to other parents who find themselves in similar situations is to keep pushing forward because your kids depend on you.