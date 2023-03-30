TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lone River Ranch Water has announced a multi-year partnership with East Texan country star Miranda Lambert.

The partnership was announced through a press release and commercials posted to Lone River’s YouTube channel called “Untamed” and “Guitar.”

“Throughout the partnership, Lambert and Lone River Founder and CEO Katie Beal Brown will team up to empower like-minded entrepreneurial women (21+) in various cities through a series of luncheons, networking events and more,” Lone River Ranch Water said in a press release.

Lone River says the partnership highlights CEO Katie Beal Brown’s and Lambert’s “do-it-your-own way ethos.”

“I don’t do a ton of partnerships, but I was drawn to Katie’s story, and found so many similarities with my own, so working with Lone River is really special for me,” Lambert said. “I’m a storyteller first and foremost, and that’s exactly what Katie set out to do with this brand. Lone River was built on honoring her family’s roots and sharing an authentic way of life in West Texas. I’m excited to see what kind of noise us Texas women can make together!”

Brown cites Lambert as a trailblazer who is helping lead the American west into the modern era.

“Miranda Lambert is the kind of person that makes me proud to be a Texan and I am so honored to have her as a partner on this journey as we continue to grow Lone River. She is the embodiment of the trailblazing spirit that built our business, and it is a dream to have the opportunity to see our brand through her eyes,” Brown said. “Through her iconic career in country music and beyond she’s played such an important part in modernizing the ideals of the American West. I am so grateful to be a small part of this through Lone River.”

To find about more about Ranch Water visit Lone River online.