LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Miranda Lambert has begun selling tickets to book signings for her new cookbook “Y’all Eat Yet?” with the final stop of the book tour being held in Lindale.

“At each event, you’ll get a chance to meet Miranda Lambert and have your copy of her new book signed,” the book’s website said.

The book tour is set to begin in New York City, before heading to Los Angeles and making it’s final stop in Lindale on May 9 at The Pink Pistol. Tickets are $38.11 plus fees, and only two tickets are allowed per order.

“My first book tour,” Lambert said in an announcement. “Let’s go y’all!”

Photo courtesy of Miranda Lambert.