Miss America 2020 visits SFA, advocates for more women in STEM

(KETK)- Most young girls dream of one day wearing a crown and being a princess.

Camille Schrier was able to achieve that dream when she became Miss America 2020.

On Tuesday, she was invited by Stephen F. Austin to talk to STEM stem students about how careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics are not just for boys.



“I’m here as a representative of women in stem and as the first-ever Miss America to ever do a science demonstration as her talent, so I’m grateful to be able to see people and share my story,” said Schrier.

She is also a biochemist and currently pursuing a doctorate of pharmacy.

“I want to inspire the passion for sciences or STEM and then have that person be able to find their own motivation and inspiration to go into that career field or whatever they really want,” added Schrier.

Whatever your passion, the important thing to remember is to never give up, she said.

College students at the event said it’s refreshing to see their field of study represented in Miss America.

Since being crowned as Miss America 2020, Schrier has been finding creative ways to reach audiences.

She makes videos from her home demonstrating fun science projects children can follow along with, to inspire other young scientists across the world.