TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Aurelino Ramirez, 81, with dementia, was found by the Tyler police due to having a Smith County Project Lifesaver bracelet on, after he walked away from the 300 block of South Fannin Avenue.
Police were able to find Ramirez after a call from the antennae provided by Project Lifesaver. At around 10:56 a.m. they picked up the signal at East Elm Street and North Beckham Avenue and Ramirez was found at East Line Street and North Beckham Avenue in a bakery.
The cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver not only assisted in locating Aurelino but also brought it to a quick conclusion.
- ‘God put me there’: Man runs toward fiery crash, saves driver on Missouri highway
- Children identified in fatal Winona house fire
- 4 die in head-on collision in Nacogdoches County
- IRS delays start of tax season to February 12
- Missing 81-year-old man with dementia found by Tyler police thanks to Project Lifesaver