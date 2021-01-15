Missing 81-year-old man with dementia found by Tyler police thanks to Project Lifesaver

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Aurelino Ramirez, 81, with dementia, was found by the Tyler police due to having a Smith County Project Lifesaver bracelet on, after he walked away from the 300 block of South Fannin Avenue.

Police were able to find Ramirez after a call from the antennae provided by Project Lifesaver. At around 10:56 a.m. they picked up the signal at East Elm Street and North Beckham Avenue and Ramirez was found at East Line Street and North Beckham Avenue in a bakery.

The cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver not only assisted in locating Aurelino but also brought it to a quick conclusion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51