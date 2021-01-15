Missing 81-year-old man with dementia found by Tyler police thanks to Project Lifesaver

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Aurelino Ramirez, 81, with dementia, was found by the Tyler police due to having a Smith County Project Lifesaver bracelet on, after he walked away from the 300 block of South Fannin Avenue.

Police were able to find Ramirez after a call from the antennae provided by Project Lifesaver. At around 10:56 a.m. they picked up the signal at East Elm Street and North Beckham Avenue and Ramirez was found at East Line Street and North Beckham Avenue in a bakery.

The cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver not only assisted in locating Aurelino but also brought it to a quick conclusion.