Missing Arkansas girl could be in East Texas, Morgan Nick Foundation says

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old Arkansas girl missing since April is thought to be in the East Texas area.

Raylee Pierce went missing from Fort Smith, Arkansas on April 15, last seen wearing black pants with holes in them and unknown other clothing. She is a female with brown or dyed-red hair and blue eyes.

According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, an Arkansas organization made to support families of missing children, Pierce could possibly be with an adult female and could be in the Whitehouse area.

She is 5’10” tall and weighs about 110 lbs.

You can call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.