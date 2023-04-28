LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who was reported missing on April 19 was possibly sighted in Kansas, according to Chase County authorities.

The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center issued a statement from the Chase County Sheriff that said a missing person from Texas may be in their area.

The statement said a truck driver noticed someone leaning against a black Nissan Rogue with a Texas plate that could possibly be missing 63-year-old Mark Horner.

Horner, a teacher for the Trinity School of Texas, was reported by Longview police to drive a black 2018 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate RFJ2817.

Officials in Kansas said the potential sighting happened along Highway 50 between Strong City and Emporia, and said to call 911 if someone were to spot Horner.