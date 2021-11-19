Missing man found dead inside crashed vehicle in Waskom creek

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man who was reported missing by a family member was found dead in his vehicle Friday morning.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call from a family member on Nov. 11, saying that Jared Hudson was missing. Neither Hudson or his vehicle had been seen for several days. An investigation was opened into Hudson’s whereabouts but he and his vehicle were not located by authorities.

Friday morning, cable line workers were working in the area of TX Spur 156 and US Highway 80 and found the vehicle Hudson was driving. His vehicle was found flipped upside down about 100 feet from the roadway in a low lying creek which made it hard to see from the road.

The vehicle was partially submerged and had severe damage indicating that it was involved in an accident, according to a release from the HCSO. Hudson was found dead in the vehicle and the Waskom Police Department is investigating the vehicle accident portion of the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Hudson was traveling north on Spur 156 and Highway 80 at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the stop sign. The speed of the vehicle caused it to leave the roadway in the manner that it did.