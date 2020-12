HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 47-year-old Joshua Sutton has been missing since Nov. 29 and that his truck was abandoned on Will Smith Road.

Officials say that his cell phone hadn’t been turned on since Dec. 1.

Harrison County officials did a search and ran a K-9 unit and did not find anything besides a jacket, but did not know if it belonged to him.

Sutton is 5’11” and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you find him contact the Harrison county Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.