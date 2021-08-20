Missing Marshall woman declared dead after car found at bottom of lake

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A car pulled from the bottom of a lake in Marshall on Thursday belongs to a woman who went missing earlier this week.

24-year-old Rhaya Hicks was last seen Monday morning around 3:30 a.m. driving her 2008 black MKZ. Jay Webb, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, said that she had been attending some kind of social event near Shadowood Lake.

Webb said that the car pulled from the lake on Thursday “matches the description of the vehicle she was driving.” Hicks was reported missing Tuesday morning by her mother.

The police narrowed in around the lake after finding security footage of her driving into the Shadowood area, but none ever saw her leaving. Authorities found skid marks on the side of the road by the water when they visited the area.

The car was found underwater about 40 feet from the lake. Webb said that Hicks’ death was caused by the car crash.