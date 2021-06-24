Missing Nacogdoches girl found safe in San Antonio

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department has safely located 11-year-old Alyssa Collins.

In a media release, the department said that she was found at a San Antonio home on Wednesday.

This was a result of a lot of hard work by our Criminal Investigation Division who were determined to reunite Alyssa with her family.  We would like to thank the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Rangers and many others for their assistance in bringing her home unharmed.

Nacogdoches PD

Alyssa had been missing since Sunday morning. Police initially said that she was believed to have run away from home.

