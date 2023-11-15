SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for a 17-year-old female last seen a week ago.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on missing person, Raelyn “Ollie” Smith, 17, who went missing on Nov. 7.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts, black rim glasses and a black beanie. She has two tattoos, a moth and flowers on her left wrist and a seeing eyeball on her left forearm.

Smith reportedly suffers from anxiety and depression but does not take medication at this time.

She was last seen in the company of a 16-year-old.

The office asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.