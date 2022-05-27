HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County after authorities got in a tip about a missing person’s case and found a body at that location.

Authorities said that they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body, on Thursday. The person had been missing since May 11 and was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15, officials said.

Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by finding the missing person’s truck at a residence off of Highway 85, just outside of Seven Points. According to a press release, the missing person’s truck was “cut into several pieces.”

After collecting evidence at that location, investigators presented a judge with an affidavit for a search warrant for a residence off of Green Tree Acres Road and an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Steven Clowdus for tampering with physical evidence. Clowdus’s bail was pre-set at $500,000.

The HCSO’s Tactical Team secured the residence and property to be searched on Green Tree Acres Road. A search of the property was assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

During their search of the property, investigators received information about Clowdus’s location. Deputies and the tactical team responded to the reported area where they found Clowdus driving a vehicle. He was stopped and arrested on the outstanding warrant without incident.

Clowdus was taken to the Henderson County Jail. While searching the property, investigators were able to uncover a hand-dug grave that contained an unidentified body.

A Justice of the Peace ordered the body to be taken to Dallas for autopsy.

This is still an active investigation and more information will be released when the investigation develops.