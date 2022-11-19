SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Mission Dolores State Historic Site is hosting a Native American Heritage Month Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Here’s what members of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas will be doing for the celebration:

10 a.m. – Opening of Bead Work & Basket Demonstrations

10:30 a.m. – Alabama-Coushatta History and Ties to East Texas

11 a.m. – Stickball Demonstration

12 p.m. – Lunch Break

1 p.m. – 1:45pm Alabama-Coushatta Dance Performance

2 p.m. – Alabama-Coushatta Legends and Storytelling

2:45 p.m. – Stickball Demonstration

3:30 p.m. – Closing

“At least 13,000 years of human history has occurred within the geographic boundaries of what

we now call Texas. This encompasses modern tribes and the Paleo-Indian groups whose names

have been lost in time—Jornada Mogollon rock painters, Jumano farmers and coastal Akokisa.

Three federally recognized tribes have reservations in Texas—the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe near

Livingston, the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe south of Eagle Pass and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in

El Paso. Another 26 tribes maintain connections to the state. More than 135,000 individuals are

affiliated with at least one federally recognized tribe,” Mission Dolores said in press release.

The celebration is free to enter, open to the public and appropriate for all ages. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the normal hours of the site are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

To learn more visit visitmissiondolores.com or call 936-275-3815.