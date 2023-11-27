TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Mistletoe and Magic will come back to Tyler for its 45th annual holiday shopping event.

According to a release, the Junior League of Tyler and the Mistletoe and Magic committee announced the return of the event that will begin on Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. Merchants come from all over the country to sell items including jewelry, gifts, bags, outerwear and home items.

A preview party will be held on Nov. 29 where people can dance, eat and be the first to shop.

Hours:

Nov. 29: 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: Noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 1: Noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 2: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. General admissions are $12 per day and children six and younger do not require a ticket.

Other events held this year include:

Courtesy of Mistletoe and Magic

Auctions opened on Nov. 23 for people to win various items including a Caldwell Zoo Family Membership for 1 Year and Pure Barre 1 Month Unlimited Classes and Goodie Bag. Auctions will end on Dec. 2.

The event will raise funds for community projects and agencies the Junior League of Tyler supports.