ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mistrial was announced on Monday in Anderson County for the case involving Kimberlyn Snider, the former Neches ISD elementary school principal, according to District Attorney Allyson Mitchell’s Office.

Steven Green, Snider’s defense attorney, reportedly experienced a medical emergency, so a mistrial was declared. A new trial date has not been decided yet.

Officials were selecting the jury for the trial, and they called in a big jury panel, said the DA.

Snider is accused of interfering in a child sexual assault investigation. She faces one felony count of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five counts of the misdemeanor crime official oppression. The alleged victim is not a student in the elementary school.

Snider previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. In August 2021, an Anderson County district judge denied two motions to throw out indictments against Snider.

87th District Court Judge Deborah Evans issued her ruling to deny the motions without explanation.