LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Mobberly Baptist Church is holding their annual Rummage Sale from April 28 to 29 at the Longview Exhibit Building.

Here’s a selection of items that Mobberly Baptist Church received to sell this year:

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Photo courtesy of Mobberly Baptist Church

Friday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the sale costs $2 on Friday and is free on Saturday.

All the money made in the sale will go to the Mobberly Benevolence Ministry led by the Family Services team, who will use the proceeds to minister to community members.

To find out more, check out their Facebook.