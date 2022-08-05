HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two structures were destroyed in a morning fire on Friday in East Texas.

Firefighters with the Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Key Ranch Road in Trinidad around 1:02 a.m. They arrived with their engine 1, command 1 and tanker 2.

The two structures that were damaged were close together on the same lot. One of the structures was a mobile home.

The following fire departments assisted:

Trinidad, Tool, Gun Barrel City, Seven Points, Malakoff, Kerens and Powell.

The American Red Cross also drove to the location to help the residents.