Money-saving tips for Texas winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the freezing temperatures move across Texas, electricity is expected to increase in demand.

While the Texas electrical grid has undergone major reforms since last year’s winter storm, colder weather can still result in Texans using more energy to heat their home.

In February of 2021, during the aftermath of the winter storm, the Texas Public Utility Commission investigated after hearing reports of Texans receiving massive electrical bills.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, during winter time the average price for electricity is about 12 cents for every kilowatt-hour and Texas utility companies allowed that price to jump to $9.

Reliant shared some simple actions that can help reduce a households’ overall energy usage and costs.