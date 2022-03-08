TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A black-and-white colobus monkey was born on Feb. 24 to its parents Adanna and Pamba at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler.

The monkey is too young for zoo employees to tell whether it is a male or a female, but zoo officials say that the monkey family is enjoying the support of their troop in their habitat in the African section. Infant colobus monkeys are born with a pink face and white fur and gradually begin to change color at one month old.

According to a post by the Caldwell Zoo, black-and-white colobus monkeys were almost hunted to extinction, but conservation efforts are improving their population.