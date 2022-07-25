TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Health East Texas confirmed that the hospital has treated one patient with monkeypox in the past few weeks.

According to a statement from UT Health East Texas, the patient was sent home in good condition.

“Even before this patient arrived, our infection prevention team was reviewing CDC and other guidance to develop best practices and procedures, appropriate levels of isolation and other precautions necessary when managing suspected cases,” said the statement.

Hospital officials said that patient and caregiver safety is their top priority, and that their experience managing the COVID-19 pandemic has helped to strengthen their infection prevention strategies.

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency now that the virus has been found in more than 70 countries.

Will Knous, public relations manager for CHRISTUS Health said that there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in their facilities.

He said that health officials do not expect a pandemic from monkeypox as we did with COVID-19 and the best way to stay protected is to practice good hygiene habits like washing hands with soap and water.

Full CHRISTUS Health statement below:

“To date, there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in our facilities. Our CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances teams, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the health departments in each of the communities we serve, are closely monitoring the ongoing response to monkeypox – just as we do for any other outbreak of illness or disease. And, while monkeypox is a concern for both us and public health officials, we do not expect a pandemic to unfold as we saw with COVID-19. We are monitoring the CDC Clinical Recognition Guidelines and the CDC Infection Prevention and Control of monkeypox. As we do this, the health of everyone in our community is our highest priority as we are committed to keep our patients, Associates, physicians, visitors and community members safe. So, while public health officials say the risk to the general public remains low, we always encourage our community to practice good hygiene habits like washing hands with soap and water. A simple 20-second hand washing remains one of the best ways to keep yourself healthy and stop the spread of bacteria and viruses, as does staying home when you’re not feeling well.”