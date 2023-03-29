TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College is once again putting on the TJC Arts Festival, or ArtsFest.

Director of ArtsFest, Lara Smith, visited East Texas Live to talk about the monthlong celebration.

ArtsFest is a collaboration of art, music, theatre, communication studies, dance and honors departments, as well as the Bell Tower Arts Journal, International Day, and the Tyler Museum of Art. Nearly all events are free except for performances of “Metamorphoses” and “Cinderella.”

For more information on ArtsFest, visit TJC’s website.