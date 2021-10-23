Moore MST Middle School hosts multicultural fair to celebrate different cultures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Moore Middle School celebrated different cultures Saturday at their multicultural fair.

The event had music, performances and food. The fair was held to celebrate many different cultures and some people even wore clothes to represent their heritage. Some tables featured poster boards with information about foreign places including South Korea, Mexico and countries in Africa.

“I think they look very excited and they’re enjoying finding out about other cultures and the differences between each culture,” said Kristina Hastings, teacher and coordinator. “… and that’s what we wanted, we wanted to educate them, but in a fun way.”

The event took place at Moore Middle School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.