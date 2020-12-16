More changes coming to East Texas highway after crash that killed 16-year-old

BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Transportation announced that they will make more improvements to an East Texas Highway. This news comes after a 16-year-old lost her life in a crash at the intersection of US 69 and County Road 3801 in May.

According to TxDOT they are expecting to start construction next year on Jan. 4.

Crews will set up concrete directional islands on CR 3801. The shoulders of US 69 will be closed, and people will not be able to merge onto US 69 from CR 3801 when construction begins. Individuals will need to take other routes.

The intersection will also reopen after the end of the workday.

Tx DOT said, the directional islands will improve safety by prohibiting vehicles from crossing US 69 on CR 3801, and will also prohibit left turns from CR 3801 onto US 69.

Drivers will no longer be able to make U-turns on US 69 from FM 2493 East at KE Bushman’s to FM 344. Left turns will be allowed from US 69 onto CR 3801.

TxDOT will also install signs for drivers and law enforcement to follow.

The speed limit on US 69 was previously reduced on Dec. 10 from 65 mph to 60 mph through the City of Bullard.