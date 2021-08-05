More charges added for 5 Lufkin residents in connection to fatal Sunday shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Five people previously charged with murder in connection to a Sunday shooting are now also charged with 3 counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This charge was added because of the victims that were also shot during the shooting on Dolph Street, Nacogdoches PD said.

A release sent by Nacogdoches Public Information Officer Brett Ayres released the names of all five suspects Monday morning after they were arrested Sunday:

25-year-old Anastacia Pettigen

26-year-old Nathaniel Jackson

30-year-old Elmer James Williamson

39-year-old Jarvis Williamson

44-year-old Wendi Williamson

When police arrived at the scene Sunday morning, they found four males with gunshot wounds. All were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 35-year-old Javinsky Lampkin, a Nacogdoches native, later died from his injuries.

Nacogdoches police said that the other three victims were all in serious condition Sunday.

On Sunday, officers were able to locate a vehicle of interest and attempted a traffic stop. The driver and occupants of the vehicle then led police on a chase that began south bound on NW Stallings Drive.

The vehicle finally stopped around the 3200 block of SW Stallings Drive and Pettigen and Jackson were taken into custody.

The three Williamson suspects were arrested after a search warrant was conducted at a home in Lufkin.

No one was injured while they were arrested and five children were released to various family members.

It is unclear as of this writing what started the shooting or how the suspects and victims might have known each other.