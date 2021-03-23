More East Texas counties added to Save Our Seniors vaccination program this week

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – More East Texas counties were added to Texas’ Save Our Seniors program this week.

The Save Our Seniors program is aimed at vaccinating homebound older people against COVID-19.

Camp, San Augustine, Shelby and Titus counties were added to the program this week. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the initiative in Corpus Christi in February to ensure more seniors throughout Texas are vaccinated.

Previously, 26 counties participated in the first week and 34 counties participated in the second week of the initiative. Last week, 28 counties took part in the program. To date, 88 counties have participated in the program.

“Thanks to the ongoing success of the Save Our Seniors program, more elderly Texans are being vaccinated than ever before,” Abbott said. “We will continue to deploy state vaccination resources across Texas to reach more seniors and get more shots in arms.”

On Tuesday, the Department of State Health Services announced that they have directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up central drive-through vaccine clinics in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors — these decisions will be driven by local officials as they identify vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in this program.

Texas counties added this week include Caldwell, Camp, Crockett, Delta, DeWitt, Duval, Fayette, Hidalgo, Hunt, Jim Hogg, Kimble, Llano, Lynn, Maverick, Milam, Montague, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Sherman, Starr, Titus, Tyler, Val Verde and Zapata.