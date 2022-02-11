NEW ORLEANS (KETK) – Three weeks ago, Amanda Aycock was performing CPR on her 2-year-old daughter after finding her unresponsive in a lake.

Amanda performed CPR until help arrived, and eventually they were able to resuscitate little Tessa. Still, she was told Tessa wouldn’t make it.

Since that day, Tessa has been hard at work proving them wrong.

KETK first brought you her story back in January after Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace posted asking for prayers for a 2-year-old who was found in a pond. Then on Feb. 7, we spoke with the Aycock family about Tessa’s recovery.

She was taken to a Houston hospital where she has undergone many tests and surgeries. Since then, she has become more responsive and is breathing on her own.

“As each day goes by we notice more clarity, focus and recognition in Tessa,” according to an update from her family on Facebook.

Photos courtesy of the Aycock family.

By Feb. 9, Tessa had been discharged and was on her way to New Orleans for hyperbaric chamber therapy. They successfully made a journey to New Orleans for her treatment and Tessa had her first appointment Thursday.

“So while in the chamber we were pretty comfortable, but the ear pressure is pretty intense,” a Facebook update from her family said. “Think of when you need to pop your ears on a plane ride, but on steroids. I could barely hear my voice while I was talking to Tess.”

They stayed in the chamber for 45 minutes and the doctor said they should start to see improvement within 24 hours. According to her parents, Tess’s doctor was in awe of how well she was recovering.

“Thank you for fighting on my baby’s behalf,” her mother said on Facebook. “Thank you for standing in the gap when all I had to offer was wordless prayers and tears to God. Thank you for your continued support. We love you all. Share this with your friends. Keep praying. We have more miracles in store.”