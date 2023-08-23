CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – About 110 kilos of liquid methamphetamine were seized on Tuesday 500 feet from a school in Rusk.

The sheriff’s office said the seizure was a part of a joint investigation with Jacksonville police and Homeland Security Investigations, and carries a street value of about $500,000.

The meth was found by investigators in a storage building on Eagle Drive in an investigation into a drug trafficking organization, according to officials. The DEA and Lone Star Hazmat were contacted by the sheriff’s office to assist in the seizure and decontamination of the items.

“This investigation is still ongoing at this time, and more information will be released on a later date,” Sheriff Brent Dickson said in a release.