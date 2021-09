TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 1,000 people were without power in Tyler early Friday morning.

According to Oncor, there were 1,324 customers in the south Tyler area experiencing outages. Oncor restored power to most of these people by 10 a.m.

The Oncor map showed the outage of over 1,000 customers near Toll 49.