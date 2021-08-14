More than 2,600 without power in East Texas as storms pass by

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are 2,613 outages in the KETK viewing area as storms roll across East Texas.

Below is a list compiled using data from SWEPCO, Oncor and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative at 3:34 p.m.

Tyler 800

Athens 31

Malakoff 1

Jacksonville 1

Rusk 26

Whitehouse 153

Mt. Enterprise 3

Lindale 1,512

Marshall 6