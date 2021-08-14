More than 2,600 without power in East Texas as storms pass by

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POWER OUTAGES_1462035714947.jpg

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are 2,613 outages in the KETK viewing area as storms roll across East Texas.

Weather Radar

Below is a list compiled using data from SWEPCO, Oncor and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative at 3:34 p.m.

Tyler 800

Athens 31

Malakoff 1

Jacksonville 1

Rusk 26

Whitehouse 153

Mt. Enterprise 3

Lindale 1,512

Marshall 6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51