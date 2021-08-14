TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are 2,613 outages in the KETK viewing area as storms roll across East Texas.
Below is a list compiled using data from SWEPCO, Oncor and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative at 3:34 p.m.
Tyler 800
Athens 31
Malakoff 1
Jacksonville 1
Rusk 26
Whitehouse 153
Mt. Enterprise 3
Lindale 1,512
Marshall 6
- Saturday Evening Forecast: Scattered storm threat continues tomorrow
- College Elite gives to students free supplies at back-to-school field day
- More than 2,600 without power in East Texas as storms pass by
- Car falls from Los Angeles parking garage, authorities respond to find no one at scene
- 5-year-old shoots and kills 3-year-old in Minnesota, sheriff says