TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More than 100,000 are without power in East Texas as of 1:15 a.m. Friday following severe weather that moved through the area.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – Fewer than 5

Angelina County – 16

Bowie County – Fewer than 5

Camp County – 1,308

Cass County – 1,043

Gregg County – 22,584

Harrison County – 2,155

Henderson County – 326

Hopkins County – 9,121

Marion County – 190

Morris County – 151

Rusk County – 187

Smith County – 1,617

Titus County – 3,049

Upshur County – 4,881

Van Zandt County – 80

Wood County – 3,319

Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 177

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 4,020

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 229

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 27,977

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 17,597