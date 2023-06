TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather moves through the area on Saturday, more than 15,812 power outages have been reported by various electric companies and cooperatives.

KETK has compiled the following list of customers without power from ONCOR, SWEPCO and various electric cooperatives.

Here’s your list of East Texas power outages:

Anderson County – 1,013

Angelina County – 1,338

Bowie County – 37

Camp County – 7

Cass County – 13

Cherokee County – 27

Franklin County – 12

Gregg County – 4,303

Harrison County – 357

Henderson County – 196

Hopkins County – Fewer than 5

Marion County – 5

Morris County – 10

Nacogdoches County – 145

Panola County – 86

Shelby County – 314

Smith County – 2

Titus County – 12

Upshur County – 11

Wood County – Fewer than 5

Cherokee County Electric Co-op – 787

Rusk County Electric Co-op – 1384

Trinity Valley Electric Co-op – 2639

Upshur Rural Electric Co-op – 3,104