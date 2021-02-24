WATCH: More than 1,200 jobs coming to Longview after Gap Inc. distribution center approved

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Longview City Council, Longview ISD, and Gregg County commissioners have approved a motion for Gap Inc. to create a state-of-the-art distribution center in city limits.

According to the city, Gap plans to open the new 850,000 square feet facility and anticipates it will bring more than 500 full-time jobs by the end of 2023. That number is expected to grow to 1,000 over the next five years.

Additionally, the company plans to create more than 1,000 part time and seasonal jobs by 2026.

We are incredibly excited to welcome Gap Inc. to Longview. This significant investment by Gap Inc. will provide a large number of jobs for East Texans and is a continued diversification of our economy. We believe Gap Inc. will play a tremendous role in supporting economic growth and opportunity in our city and we look forward to working together to deliver a lasting, positive impact on our community.” Dr. Andy Mack, Longview Mayor

Construction will begin this April and the company hopes to be fully operational by August 2022.

They have six other locations in North America in: Fresno, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Groveport, OH; Gallatin, TN; Fishkill, NY; and Brampton, Ontario.

“As we look to deliver on our three-year strategy and double our online business, we needed to expand our fulfillment network to provide a great experience for our customers today and ensure we have the ability to grow in the future. We are thrilled to join the Longview community and look forward to developing a facility that will provide employment opportunities and job training to work alongside cutting-edge technology.” Shawn Curran, Chief Operating Officer, Gap Inc.

Upon completion, the new facility will be able to process up to one million units per day.

Gray Construction will be the general contractor. It was not mentioned in the press conference where that company is headquartered.