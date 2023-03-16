TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather moves through East Texas on Thursday night, 4,378 outages have been reported.
KETK has compiled the following list of customers without power from ONCOR, SWEPCO and several local electric cooperatives.
Here’s your list of East Texas power outages:
- Anderson County – 10
- Angelina County – 204
- Bowie County – 19
- Camp County – 8
- Cherokee County – 64
- Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 1,264
- Franklin County – Fewer than 5
- Gregg County – 10
- Harrison County – 463
- Henderson County – 261
- Houston County – 9
- Hopkins County – 175
- Nacogdoches County – 2
- Panola County – 16
- Rusk County Electric Co-op – 196
- Smith County – 861
- Titus County – Fewer than 5
- Upshur County – 92
- Upshur County Electric Co-Op – 487
- Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 78
- Van Zandt County – 63
- Wood County – 91