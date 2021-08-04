More than 1,500 people without power in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Approximately, 1,510 Tyler residents lost electricity on Wednesday night.
According to the Oncor outage map, some areas that are being affected are near Toll 49 and S. Broadway Ave. Another problem area is close to Saline Creek Road and Toll 49.
Residents can expect to have power restored around 1:00 a.m.
