TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are 17,123 East Texans without power as severe storms are impacting the area Tuesday morning.

See below for a list of power outages in East Texas:

The following list was made using information from SWEPCO and Oncor outage maps.

Bowie County – 1

Franklin County – 13

Henderson County – 2,296

Hopkins County – 30

Morris County – 1

Polk County – 12

Smith County – 9,734

Titus County – 105

Van Zandt County – 683

Wood County – 13

Houston County Electric Co-Op – 0

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 151

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 0

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 2,676

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 1,408