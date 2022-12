TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Arctic air moves through East Texas, approximately 13,963 are without power.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 4

Angelina County – 141

Bowie County – 101

Camp County – 8

Cass County – 6

Cherokee County – 135

Franklin County – 30

Gregg County – 1,196

Henderson County – 29

Houston County – 9

Nacogdoches County – 613

Rusk County – 83

Shelby County – 42

Smith County – 1,664

Titus County – 21

Upshur County – 951

Wood County – 1,047

Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 1,803

Rusk County Electric Co-Op – 192

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 558

Wood County Electric Co-Op – 2,743

Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op – 2,587