TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nearly 18,494 are without power in East Texas as of 5 p.m. as storms move through the area Monday afternoon.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

Bowie County – 110

Cass County – 459

Franklin County – 8

Gregg County – 5,928

Harrison County – 2,543

Hopkins County – 48

Marion County – 167

Upshur County – 716

Van Zandt County – 381

Wood County – 9

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op – 133

Upshur County Electric Coop – 7,992