TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Although it is officially the season of giving, some children won’t be able to receive any gifts because their parents cannot afford it. Some Chapel Hill ISD students decided to raise money for that need, allowing over 200 elementary and middle school children to get at least one new pair of shoes.

Thursday morning alone, 50 students went to the Shoe Dept. Encor in the Broadway Square Mall, including 2nd grader Zamari Harper. Zamari says the one thing she loves the most is shoes. In fact, she could not quit yelling “I love shoes a lot!” in the store.

However, because her pair of tennis shoes were getting dirty, this elementary student says she has been wanting a new pair for a while. Now, that dream has finally become a reality for her.

“I really like these shoes because they look clean,” she said at the checkout.

Zamari is not the only one who was able to receive this gift.

Student Council Sponsor for Chapel Hill ISD Tracy Steele says for the past 26 years, student council members have raised money for those in need to get a new pair of shoes.

Steele says shoes are not only something these children may love, but they are something the students need.

“We definitely have a great need on all of the campuses,” Steele said. “This started about 26 years ago with one high school student and her group of friends. They wanted to give back to their community, so they just started raising money for like a few students, and over the years, it just grew and grew and grew.”

This year, the high school students spent their free time raising over $7,000. Because of this money, Steele says about 90% of the students were able to get two pairs of shoes.

“Those little girls who get to get their princess shoes along with their tennis shoes, you know, get to feel really special for the day. It’s just awesome,” said Steele.

The high school council students that raised this money were able to help the younger students pick out the perfect shoes.

The school has expanded to also include coats and clothing this year. Friday, student council members will go shopping for those who need clothes and bring them back to the younger students.