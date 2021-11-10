6,300 East Texans without power as thunderstorms roll through

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While on his way to speak with the Van Zandt County Republican Party, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stopped by the KETK news station to give remarks about federal mandates.

Perhaps the biggest controversy that Paxton is confronting is the Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate for all companies with 100 or more employees. Governor Abbott already imposed a ban on federal vaccine mandates shortly after it was announced in September in an effort to get ahead of the issue.