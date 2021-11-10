6,300 East Texans without power as thunderstorms roll through

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 6,300 East Texans have lost power as storms move across the area.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Camp, Franklin, Marion, Morris, Titus, Upshur and Wood Counties until 11:45 p.m.
To see how many power outages there are in each East Texas county see the list below:
Smith– 1,348
Gregg– 709
Harrison– 2,006
Van Zandt– 59
Franklin– 1
Hopkins– 20
Titus– 0
Polk– 0
Houston– 0
Anderson– 0
Henderson– 2,147
Sabine-0
Cherokee– 5
Angelina– 0
Trinity– 0
Rains-0
Wood-0
Camp-0
Upshur-0
Rusk– 0
Nacogdoches– 0
Morris– 0
Bowie-0
Cass– 5
Panola-0
Marion-0
Shelby-0
San Augustine-0
