6,300 East Texans without power as thunderstorms roll through

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 6,300 East Texans have lost power as storms move across the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Camp, Franklin, Marion, Morris, Titus, Upshur and Wood Counties until 11:45 p.m.

To see how many power outages there are in each East Texas county see the list below:

Smith– 1,348

Gregg– 709

Harrison– 2,006

Van Zandt– 59

Franklin– 1

Hopkins– 20

Titus– 0

Polk– 0

Houston– 0

Anderson– 0

Henderson– 2,147

Sabine-0

Cherokee– 5

Angelina– 0

Trinity– 0

Rains-0

Wood-0

Camp-0

Upshur-0

Rusk– 0

Nacogdoches– 0

Morris– 0

Bowie-0

Cass– 5

Panola-0

Marion-0

Shelby-0

San Augustine-0

