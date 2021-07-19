More than 3,500 without power as thunderstorms move throughout East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 3,724 people are without power Monday morning as storms continue to move throughout the East Texas area.

Listed below are those without power, broken down by electric companies. Due to multiple companies serving cities, some communities may be listed more than once.

This list is fluid and will be constantly updated. Please check back later for the latest information.

Oncor

  • Angelina County: 39
  • Cherokee County: 78
  • Smith County: 212
  • Van Zandt County: 11

Swepco

  • Gregg County: 46
  • Harrison County: 214
  • Panola County: 36
  • Upshur County: 11

Upshur County Rural Electric

  • Harleton: 1,573
  • Shady Shores: 1,440

Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative

  • Anderson County: 4
  • Henderson County: 60

