More than 3,500 without power as thunderstorms move throughout East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 3,724 people are without power Monday morning as storms continue to move throughout the East Texas area.

Listed below are those without power, broken down by electric companies. Due to multiple companies serving cities, some communities may be listed more than once.

This list is fluid and will be constantly updated. Please check back later for the latest information.

Oncor

Angelina County: 39

Cherokee County: 78

Smith County: 212

Van Zandt County: 11

Swepco

Gregg County: 46

Harrison County: 214

Panola County: 36

Upshur County: 11

Upshur County Rural Electric

Harleton: 1,573

Shady Shores: 1,440

Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative