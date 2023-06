TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As thunderstorms move across East Texas more than 42,046 power outages have been reported by various electric companies and cooperatives as of 8:32 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic lights are reportedly out at some intersections of Old Bullard Road, Donnybrook Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Lights out at Old Bullard Road

Lights out at Donnybrook Avenue

Lights out at Broadway Avenue.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 583

Cass County – 1

Cherokee County – 1,399

Gregg County – 1,394

Harrison County – 1,524

Henderson County – 2,923

Hopkins County – 9

Marion County – 264

Morris County – 12

Nacogdoches County – 380

Panola County – 196

Rusk County – 11,555

Rains County – 9

Smith County – 13,018

Shelby County – 7

Upshur County – 1,012

Van Zandt County – 4,139

Wood County – 3,621