More than 25,000 roses bloom ahead of parade at Rose Sunday Celebration

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The rose city celebrated new blooms with the Rose Sunday Celebration.

From late April until Winter the city’s rose garden will bloom with more than 25,000 rose bushes with a variety of 500 different types of roses.

Anna Grace Hallmark kicked off the event at the Tyler Rose Gardens.

“Today was rose Sunday,” Hallmark, the rose queen. “It was a service to introduce the rose festival and give people an idea of what the fall will look like and give an idea of the rose festival and who is all apart of it and how it all comes together.”

The city will celebrate it’s role in the rose industry with more than 1/3 of the nation’s rose bushes processed, packaged and shipped from this area.

Rose Sunday this year was sponsored by the City of Tyler, the Tyler Rose Museum and the Texas Rose Festival Association.