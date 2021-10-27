More than 6,700 East Texans without power as storms move through the area

(KETK)- 6,763 people are without power in East Texas as storms move through the area. A tornado watch is also in effect for Angelina, Sabine, Trinity, and San Augustine counties until 4 p.m.

To see how many power outages there are in each East Texas county see the list below:

Smith– 104

Polk-0

Houston– 867

Anderson– 275

Henderson– 1,293

Gregg-90

Sabine-1

Cherokee-49

Harrison– 844

Angelina– 1,570

Trinity-0

Van Zandt-0

Rains-0

Hopkins-0

Franklin-0

Wood-1

Titus-0

Camp-0

Upshur-1

Rusk– 411

Nacogdoches– 1,222

Morris– 25

Bowie-0

Cass-0

Marion-0

Panola-10

Shelby-0

San Augustine-0

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio. Read more information about our Storm Team App & storm preparedness.