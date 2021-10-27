More than 6,700 East Texans without power as storms move through the area

(KETK)- 6,763 people are without power in East Texas as storms move through the area. A tornado watch is also in effect for Angelina, Sabine, Trinity, and San Augustine counties until 4 p.m.
To see how many power outages there are in each East Texas county see the list below:
Smith– 104
Polk-0
Houston– 867
Anderson– 275
Henderson– 1,293
Gregg-90
Sabine-1
Cherokee-49
Harrison– 844
Angelina– 1,570
Trinity-0
Van Zandt-0
Rains-0
Hopkins-0
Franklin-0
Wood-1
Titus-0
Camp-0
Upshur-1
Rusk– 411
Nacogdoches– 1,222
Morris– 25
Bowie-0
Cass-0
Marion-0
Panola-10
Shelby-0
San Augustine-0
Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.
