More than 30 Nacogdoches local shops participate in Small Business Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Small Business Saturday is a national shopping day that falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

On Small Business Saturday, the nation was encouraged to shop locally to support small businesses.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are more than 32 million small businesses in the U.S., and last year, the dedicated day hit a record high in sales with an estimated $19.8 B in purchases. This year, holiday spending is expected to break new records.

Hundreds of East Texans walked the streets in the rain today to support Nacogdoches small businesses at their annual Wassail Fest. More than 30 businesses participated, serving sweet holiday brews for customers to taste.

“It is more of a give back to the community,” said Chuck Lewis, Nacogdoches Cigar Shop owner.

After customers tried as much Wassail as they can handle, they were able to vote on which business’ tasted the best.

This tradition has been held for 10 years and local store owners were not expecting a huge turnout this year.

“It surprised me, in fact, we had to go get more cups. We planned for 150 and it looks like it’s been quite a few more than that.” Lewis said.

The Wassail winner will be announced on the Nacogdoches Main Street Facebook page.